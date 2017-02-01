USC's Clay Helton orchestrates a nearly flawless signing day

At some point during Wednesday’s torrid national football signing day, a question arose about where USC might fit all of its new talent.

“How many scholarships does USC have this year?” former Texas coach Mack Brown asked on the ESPN2 broadcast.

Nearly every player the Trojans targeted went their way. At dawn, they were hovering near the national top 10 in recruiting rankings, according to four services. By midday, they ranked no lower than sixth.

"You wish you had more than 23 scholarships, I'll be honest with you,” a smiling Coach Clay Helton said after all the letters were in. “It was one of those perfect days.”

The day primed USC for what is expected to be a playoff-contending season and established Helton’s bona fides as a recruiter during his first full recruiting cycle. The Trojans began the day with seven targets. They reeled in six.

Levi Jones, a linebacker from Texas who was expected to choose Florida State, took off a sweater to reveal a Florida shirt. Then he removed that to show a Florida State shirt. Then he ripped that off to finally display his school of choice: USC. Jones informed Helton a few minutes before the announcement with a text message.

"Thank God," Helton said. "I would've had a heart attack."

Next came Austin Jackson, an offensive tackle from Phoenix. Then Jay Tufele, a defensive tackle from Utah and Josh Falo, a tight end from Sacramento.

Later came the signings of Los Angeles Hawkins High teammates Joseph Lewis IV, a receiver, and Greg Johnson, who can play skill positions on both sides.

The haul filled immediate needs. USC’s class included five defensive linemen to reinforce a thin unit. It added four offensive linemen after losing two starting tackles and a starting guard.

The makeup of the class offered clues to Helton’s recruiting philosophy: He sought to dominate the West Coast. USC brought in players from eight states, plus American Samoa. One player came from Alaska via Oregon. But only two, from Texas and Florida, were east of the Rocky Mountains.

Helton said he wanted to rely on Western talent and venture farther only "when you truly think that player's truly special, and it's the right fit."

USC finished so strong that it had to do some juggling to remain within its 23-scholarship allotment. USC freed one spot by “blueshirting” offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie; meaning his scholarship will count against next season’s class.

That left the status of Maranatha High defensive end Terrance Lang unclear. Lang, who verbally committed to USC, wasn’t eligible to blueshirt. He could sit out and join next season’s class, but he had not made an announcement by Wednesday evening, and the Maranatha coaching staff did not respond to a request for comment.

NCAA rules prohibit Helton from talking about unsigned recruits or blueshirts, but he said USC hadn’t lost any commitments.

"Try to be as honest as we can with the other young men that are out there, brutally honest,” Helton said.

Since 2000, USC has averaged the top class in the nation and never dipped below No. 13 even amid sanctions, according to recruiting analyst Dave Bartoo.

"At the end of the day, USC is about winning championships,” Helton said. “We finished third in the country. But our ultimate goal is to finish No. 1. And to be able to do that, we had to meet some needs."

The Trojans will need to find stars among their skill position players, and Fontana Summit High running back Stephen Carr is a good start. Helton compared Carr to Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing.

“One of the more complete backs in the country, an every-down back,” Helton said.

USC lost cornerback and returner Adoree’ Jackson to pro football, but Johnson, of Hawkins High, thinks he can be a replacement. He said USC’s coaches told him he’d be deployed in “basically in the same way.”

“I’m able to return kicks, play offense and defense,” he said.

His Hawkins teammate, Lewis, is regarded as one of the nation’s best receivers. He cited the opportunity to play with quarterback Sam Darnold, an early Heisman Trophy candidate, as an attraction.

“It plays a big part,” he said.

Helton said Darnold was “a huge selling point, no question."

But Helton also made preparations for life after Darnold, who will be a sophomore. USC signed quarterback Jack Sears, an early enrollee with a familiar pedigree. He matriculated from San Clemente High, where Darnold was his predecessor.

“He's special also,” Helton said.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Caption The Rams introduce Sean McVay as their new coach The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference. The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand