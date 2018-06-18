Meet 'the LaVar Ball of college football', whose youngest son is determined to live up to the hype at USC

Says John, “Every kid needs one person to be brutally honest with them. Every bodybuilder has a person they go to and say, ‘Take a look at me.’ I’m that guy for them. I told them when they were little, ‘You’re going to read a lot of stuff when you get older about how great you are. You can’t believe all that. I’m the guy to tell you if you’re good or not. Always come to me. I’ll be honest.’ ”