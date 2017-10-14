No. 13 USC rallies, flips and stops Utah 28-27

USC’s catharsis seven games in the making did not happen when Ajene Harris stuffed Troy Williams on a two-point conversion stop that saved USC’s season.

It did not happen when Ronald Jones II was hurtling through the night, pulling a front flip — with a half twist — that won the game 28-27 for USC against Utah on Saturday night

No. 13 USC’s moment of zen was taking place about 15 yards behind that play.

There, Sam Darnold stood alone and watched. USC’s quarterback had suffered interception after interception this season. He’d endured three fumbles in the first half Saturday. He had just emerged from the most frustrating and stressful two weeks of his career.

Now the stoic, poker-faced quarterback allowed a release. He shook his hand at the ground. He jogged into the end zone, picked up the ball to hand to the official and then turned to the crowd behind the end zone. He ran closer, looked at the fans for a moment, then pumped his fist and ran off.

Jones had completed a 14-point comeback with his acrobatic 11-yard go-ahead touchdown. Harris later saved it when Utah tried to win the game with 42 seconds left. But it was Darnold, finally playing like the Darnold of last season, who led USC back for a crucial Pac-12 Conference South division victory.

The two-touchdown deficit was USC’s largest since the Rose Bowl. Many of the 72,382 at the Coliseum had booed the team off the field at halftime. They stood and cheered after the game.

“Our players made a decision to define our football team in the second half,” coach Clay Helton said.

Darnold passed 50 times. He completed only 27 times but accumulated 358 yards and three touchdowns. USC (6-1, 4-1 in Pac-12) had only three, non-kneel-down drives in the second half. It scored on all three.

On the first, Helton gambled facing a fourth and nine from Utah’s 27-yard line. He kept the offense on the field. Under pressure, Darnold lasered a pass to Tyler Vaughns. The pass was behind Vaughns, who caught it with one hand and muscled his way for an extra yard for the first down. Three plays later, Darnold eluded the rush, scrambled and fired into a tight window to tight end Tyler Petite for a touchdown. It was a 98-yard drive.

Utah’s lead was cut to seven points.

On the next drive, on a third and 10, Darnold completed a jump pass to Deontay Burnett for 16 yards and a first down. Darnold connected with Josh Falo on a play-action roll out from the one-yard line.

Before Jones’ touchdown run, early in the drive, Darnold scrambled 14 yards on third and 10 to extend the possession.

“The best quarterbacks don’t get flustered. Even when things aren’t going absolutely perfect,” Helton said. “He made play after play.”

Jones rushed 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

No. 13 USC held on to defeat Utah 28-27 on Saturday at the Coliseum.

“That’s the best friend to a quarterback,” Helton said.

Williams finished 16 of 27 for 262 yards and one touchdown rushing and one passing.

The half was maybe USC’s best of the season. It showed that, when clicking, USC remains a force on offense and defense.

It also meant the Trojans could forget a first half in which they nearly sabotaged the game.

They could forget Darnold’s three fumbles. They could forget the insistence of the zone read, a play it had used sparingly for most of the season, that led to the first two fumbles. They could forget Jones’ mental mistake that led to the third, when he didn’t realize that a throw that hit his facemask was actually a backward pass.

USC could forget about its tackling issues, costly penalties and a run game that was gashed early.

Utah running back Zack Moss had 113 yards in the first half but only 28 in the second half.

Linebacker Cameron Smith had 16 tackles and an interception.

“He was making magic all over the place,” Helton said.

Utah (4-2, 1-2) nearly stole the game on its final, 75-yard drive. Facing a fourth and one from USC’s 39, the Utes gambled with a long pass to tight end Siale Fakailoatonga. He caught it and rumbled to the two-yard line.

Utah scored on a one-yard run by Williams, who broke USC’s hearts with a late game-winning drive a year ago.

Forty-two seconds remained — maybe enough time for Darnold to make more magic. But maybe not. Coach Kyle Whittingham decided to gamble.

He called a pass. Williams dropped back to pass. Christian Rector flushed him out of the pocket. Williams raced toward the pylon.

Harris dove for his ankles. Williams went down.

USC’s bench erupted. On the sideline, a teammate pounded Darnold on his chest. By then he was back to his normal self. He didn’t flinch.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand