Fill your cabin with friends or family with $99 fares on seven-day Caribbean cruises

A weeklong cruise in the Caribbean for as little as $99? That's the deal offered by Princess Cruises for third and fourth passengers who share an inside room, balcony room or mini-suite.

It's a good deal for families or friends who don't mind sharing to save money.

The $99 price is available on seven-day Caribbean cruises that sail from Florida between November and April 2018, excluding holidays.

And you’ll have a chance to experience Princess’ new Ocean Medallion Class aboard the Regal Princess and Royal Princess, but more on that later.

Here’s one example of the sale on staterooms. A seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise leaving Nov. 19 in a balcony room would cost around $2,000 for four people: $899 each for the first two passengers and $99 each for the third and four passengers.

On the same cruise, inside cabins cost $699 each for the first two passengers and a mini-stuie costs $1,099 each for the first two passengers.

(Prices don't include an extra $135 per person for port fees and taxes.)

By the way, that cruise starts and ends in Fort Lauderdale. It includes stops at the private island Princess Cays in the Bahamas; Falmouth, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and Cozumel, Mexico.

There’s plenty for kids to do on board too.

The ships feature programs at the Treehouse for children 3 to 7 years old; sports activities and games at the Lodge for 8- to 12-year-olds; and a surf-themed lodge for hang time at the Beach House for teenagers up to 17 years old.

Princess Cruises Princess will debut its Ocean Medallion in November. Princess will debut its Ocean Medallion in November. (Princess Cruises)

Now back to Ocean Medallion, which debuts in November. It begins with a wearable device which can be worn on your wrist or as a necklace, or just carried in your pocket.

It’s used to open your cabin door, charge on-board purchases and boarding the ship. Passengers also may set up a profile on a portal called Ocean Compass, which you can access on your room’s TV and at points around the ship. You use it to customize your trip, loading your preferences, ordering food and even creating a Tagalong digital companion.

Part of the experience includes Ocean Navigate to locate members of your party aboard ship.

The $99 offer for third and fourth passengers is available while rooms last.

