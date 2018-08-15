Advertisement

Sail from L.A. along California's coast with L.A. Times travel and food writers

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 15, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Visit San Francisco and other ports on a classic California coastal cruise. (Princess Cruises)

Explore the California coast on a weeklong Ruby Princess cruise with Los Angeles Times journalists. The round-trip voyage will sail from San Pedro, site of the Los Angeles Cruise Port, to San Francisco and include visits to Sausalito, Carmel-by-the-Sea, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico.

The program will include excursions and events featuring travel writer Christopher Reynolds, plus food events, cooking classes and demos by Noelle Carter, director of the Times Test Kitchen, and food writer Bill Esparza.　

Dates: Nov. 3-10

Price: $2,179 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, transportation, excursions, special events, activities and dinner parties.　

Info: Los Angeles Times Expeditions, (800) 901-1172, Ext. 41829

