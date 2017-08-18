Carnival's seagoing Saturday morning TV shows win awards for excellence

TV personality Jeff Corwin hiked to the top of an active volcano in Greece, rappelled down steep cliffs in Montenegro and went scuba diving off the coast of Croatia.

It all happened during an episode last Saturday of "Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin," one of three shows from Carnival Corp. that were recently honored for excellence in TV production.

Corwin's half-hour show, along with "The Voyager with Josh Garcia" and "Vacation Creation," received 10 Telly Awards in various categories.

The competition, which honors TV, cable, digital and streaming non-broadcast productions, receives more than 13,000 entries annually from 50 states and five continents.

Corwin's adventures on the show highlight excursions you could take while on a Mediterranean cruise. Other activities include the host pressing olives into oil and learning how to cook up a culinary masterpiece on a snail farm.

The show airs 10 a.m. Saturdays as part of the KABC-TV (Channel 7) Litton Adventure package.

"Ocean Treks" took the lion's share of the awards, receiving seven in the categories of cinematography, children, travel and tourism.

"The Voyager with Josh Garcia," received two awards. Airing Saturday mornings on NBC, the program follows Garcia, a video journalist as he visits seaside ports.

"Vacation Creation" is part of the CW's "One Magnificent Morning" Saturday morning block and features comedian Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko, a YouTube celebrity. The show, which personalizes vacations for couples, individuals and families facing hardship, won one award.

All three series launched in fall 2016 and are aimed at showcasing adventures, cultures and global destinations. Ships from the company's 10 cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, Costa Cruises and Cunard are featured.

