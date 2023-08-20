Hurricane Hilary: 13 movies, TV shows and more to hunker down with

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” streaming on Paramount+. (Kharen Hill / Paramount+)

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ (Paramount+)

Speaking of deluges, there’s been a glut of new “Star Trek” in recent years, and not all of it has been good. But “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which just released its Season 2 finale on Paramount+, has broken out of the pack with a lighter focus and the episodic narrative format that made the franchise so culturally dominant between the 1960s and 2000s. A prequel to the original “Star Trek” series that starred William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, “Strange New Worlds” tells the backstory of the U.S.S. Enterprise as led by the suave-but-anxious Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), who has foreseen his own death. Ethan Peck — Gregory Peck’s grandson — shines as a young Spock, whose Vulcan half loves logic but struggles to keep his hormonal human side under control. More iconic “Trek” characters start appearing as the show progresses, and Season 2 hits new peaks with the episodes “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” “Charades” and “Those Old Scientists,” a crossover with the “Star Trek: Lower Decks” animated series, another well-regarded installment. — Matt Pearce, reporter

‘Wonderfalls’ (VOD, multiple platforms)

One of the treasures of early 21st century television, this 2004 series from Todd Holland and Bryan Fuller tells the story of Jaye (Caroline Dhavernas), a sardonic slacker with a philosophy degree from Brown who’s working in a souvenir store in Niagara Falls (note falling water theme). For no important reason, she begins to receive cryptic messages from inanimate animals (a wax lion, a lawn flamingo, a mounted bass, etc.) that lead her reluctantly to improve some stranger’s life. Though it lasted only a single season, its 13 episodes describe a satisfying emotional yet unsentimental arc that does not oversell any lessons that might have been learned along the way. (There’s romance too.) Although it’s not available as part of any subscription service, the series is available for VOD purchase from Amazon and the like, but — you didn’t hear this from me — also may be discovered in its entirety from multiple sources on YouTube. The high-powered supporting cast includes Tracie Thoms, Katie Finneran, Lee Pace and Diana Scarwid; the theme song is by XTC’s Andy Partridge. — Robert Lloyd, television critic

‘Good Behavior’ (Netflix)

TNT’s prematurely canceled crime series from 2016-2017 has been resurrected on Netflix. The story finds Michelle Dockery playing Letty Raines, a character so far removed from her Lady Mary role on “Downton Abbey” that even the Dowager Countess would be left speechless. An addict, thief and parolee, Letty can’t seem to stop taking what she wants, sometimes in well-planned heists but just as often in sly, in-the-moment wallet lifts or jewelry thefts. One such moment puts her in the path of hired killer Javier (played by Juan Diego Botto, who should be on every TV series). At first forced to help him with a hit, the two soon join together — in ways both steamy and calculating. Their chemistry is undeniable. Lightening the crime tension is Letty’s parole officer Christian (Terry Kinney), who, with his soft spot for her, soon gets pulled into her schemes. Letty’s son, whom she’s restricted from seeing, and Javier’s estranged Argentine family all come into play. With just two seasons, it’s an easily bingeable distraction from the storm. But you’ll be left disappointed there isn’t more. — Elena Nelson Howe, Envelope editor

‘Star Wars Rebels’ (Disney+)

Even if the “Ahsoka” premiere wasn’t right around the corner, one of my go-to recommendations is “Star Wars Rebels.” This animated series follows a close-knit crew known as the Spectres who are fighting back against the oppressive Galactic Empire. The story is set between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope,” and it shows how the Rebel Alliance comes together (events that run alongside those in “Andor” and “Rogue One” for those more familiar with the live-action side of the galaxy far, far away). The series is classic “Star Wars,” with plenty of action and interplanetary adventures. But the heart of the series is its characters, which includes street urchin-turned-Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, Mandalorian explosives expert Sabine Wren, Lasat warrior Zeb Orrelios, Twi’lek pilot Hera Syndulla, her beloved astromech Chopper and Jedi knight Kanan Jarrus. “Ahsoka” is set to pick up on some loose ends from “Rebels,” so it’s the perfect time to catch up. — Tracy Brown, reporter