Princess adds more round-trip cruises from Los Angeles to Alaska

Sail north to Alaska without having to fly first on a new series of round-trip cruises from the Port of Los Angeles.
Princess Cruises announced this week that it will launch a full summer season of 14-day Alaska Inside Passage voyages in 2020, sailing round-trip from L.A.'s World Cruise Center in San Pedro. The voyages will take place in May, June and July.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 15.
Six new sailings are a contrast to the line's current schedule, which includes three round-trip San Pedro sailings to Alaska in 2019 — all on less-attractive dates: April 23, 27 and Sept. 17. (Inside cabins begin at $1,349.)
Round-trip cruises are sought after by people who prefer not to fly and by those who enjoy spending more time at sea.
Most Alaska cruises depart from Seattle or from Vancouver or Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Many are weeklong cruises that end or begin in Anchorage, necessitating more air miles for Southern Californians.
Round-trip Alaska cruises departing from L.A. visit the Inside Passage plus Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Glacier Bay; and Victoria, British Columbia, before returning to California.
Various Princess ships will sail the 2019 voyages. The 2020 voyages will be aboard Grand Princess, which holds 2,600 passengers. Prices are not yet set for the 2020 voyages.
Princess Cruises will celebrate 50 years of sailing to Alaska in 2019.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237, or contact a travel agent
