Princess Cruises ship hits San Francisco pier while docking

A couple stands on a rear balcony of the Ruby Princess cruise ship while docked in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The ship hit the pier in San Francisco while docking Thursday.

Officials are assessing damage after a cruise ship crashed into Pier 27 in San Francisco while docking Thursday morning.

The ship Ruby Princess “made unexpected contact” with the pier just after 6 a.m., a spokesperson for Princess Cruises said. No injuries were reported, and the cruise line said passengers and crew were not in danger during the incident.

News images show damage to the side of the ship.

The Ruby Princess had just returned from a 10-day voyage to Alaska with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members. The ship departed San Francisco on June 26.

Princess Cruises said the departure time for the next trip to Alaska is uncertain, but passengers began boarding the ship at 11:30 a.m..

Officials said they would provide more details later.