Flamingo plans $90 million to upgrade rooms. Thank goodness they'll still be pink

Gangster Bugsy Siegel opened the Pink Flamingo Hotel & Casino in 1946 at a cost of $6 million. Fast-forward seven decades and the hotel now known only as the Flamingo plans to spend $90 million renovating a third of its guest rooms.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the hotel, announced Thursday that 1,270 rooms will be redone starting in August.

The design is described as contemporary and retro-chic, with gold and “Flamingo pink” touches, a news release says.

Flamingo Las Vegas What the Flamingo's renovated bathrooms will look like. What the Flamingo's renovated bathrooms will look like. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

The hotel plans to have some of the renovated rooms ready as soon as November, completing the rest by mid-2018.

In all, the Flamingo has 3,500 rooms and suites, three pools and, of course, a wildlife area sporting pink flamingos as well as other birds.

Info: Flamingo Las Vegas, (702) 733-3111

