Flamingo plans $90 million to upgrade rooms. Thank goodness they'll still be pink

Gangster Bugsy Siegel opened the Pink Flamingo Hotel & Casino in 1946 at a cost of $6 million. Fast-forward seven decades and the hotel now known only as the Flamingo plans to spend $90 million renovating a third of its guest rooms.
Caesars Entertainment, which owns the hotel, announced Thursday that 1,270 rooms will be redone starting in August.
The design is described as contemporary and retro-chic, with gold and “Flamingo pink” touches, a news release says.
The hotel plans to have some of the renovated rooms ready as soon as November, completing the rest by mid-2018.
In all, the Flamingo has 3,500 rooms and suites, three pools and, of course, a wildlife area sporting pink flamingos as well as other birds.
Info: Flamingo Las Vegas, (702) 733-3111
