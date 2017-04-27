Explore Louisiana: Tabasco sauce, slavery museum and kayaking in the bayou

Explore the bayous and byways of southern Louisiana on a new four-day tour offered by Gondwana EcoTours.

Guided activities include a swamp boat tour of the Lake Martin wildlife refuge, home to more than 200 species of birds and numerous alligators; a walking tour of Whitney Plantation and its slavery museum; and a kayak tour of Bayou Teche.

Other highlights include a tour of the famed Tabasco sauce factory on Avery Island, a Cajun cooking lesson, and a seafood boil with a private chef.

Day trips to New Orleans and the surrounding area also available.

Dates: Offered year-round with a minimum of two participants

Price: From $1,499 per person. Includes accommodations, all meals, pick-up, drop-off and transportation between activities, and local driver/guide.

Info: Gondwana EcoTours, (877) 587-8479

ALSO

