Your guide to trout fishing in the unspoiled streams of Spain's Pyrenees

Trout and Old World charm blend on six days of fly fishing in the Eastern Pyrenees of Spain hosted by guides Barry and Cathy Beck and Frontiers International Travel.

Anglers can cast in glacial mountain lakes and spring-fed streams for rainbow trout, wild brook trout and the Mediterranean zebra trout. Non-anglers can spend their days touring the area’s monasteries, cathedrals and wineries.

Accommodations are at La Ribagorza Lodge, an old country inn in the tiny village of Arén, close to fishing locations in Catalonia, Aragon and the country of Andorra.

Dates: Oct. 13-21

Price: From $5,950 per person, double occupancy, with shared guide. Includes accommodations, all meals and round-trip transfers to Barcelona. Fishing equipment and international airfare not included.

Info: Frontiers International Travel, (724) 935-1577

