Airfares for select cities for week of June 11

Domestic fares this week were largely unchanged, including the $96 fare from LAX to San Francisco, just in case you want to head up to the Bay Area for Summer of Love events.

The biggest change this week was a decrease in fares to Tokyo; the lowest fare we found was $49 less than last week.

Airfares to Asia continue to entice; the Airfare Deal this week is a round-trip from LAX to Manila at just over $600. The ticket must be booked by June 22.

ALSO:

