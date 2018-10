Conde Nast Traveler readers chose best U.S. hotels for 2018. Here's what it costs to stay in the top 10

Austin, Texas, is all about its music scene — and this Kimpton-branded hotel promises a “front-row seat to all the action,” according to its website. It’s named for country singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt and has “chandeliers made from French horns [and] a lobby bar record player that pipes tunes into the elevators,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote. Rooms come with views of the city or of Lady Bird Lake.