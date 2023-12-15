14 classic L.A. hotel bars for out-of-towners and locals alike

Los Angeles happens to be home to some of the finest classic hotel bars in America, a sort of living history of the 20th century, drenched in storied libations and the ghosts of a thousand revelers and dealmakers. Imagine: Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor exchanging glances at the Sunset Tower. Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn hiding out in a booth at the Polo Lounge. Dorothy Parker, Duke Ellington and Hunter S. Thompson sharing drafts over a round of drinks at the bar at Chateau Marmont. If these walls could talk ... .

But happily the city also boasts a roaring culture of newer joints with something fresh to say about what the hotel bar means in the 21st century — contemporary takes on an undeniably classic form.

Seeking retro comforts? In search of outstanding cocktails? In the right hands these bars can be an oasis of calm amid the stress of travel, or the prelude to a memorable evening wherever you happen to call home. Short-term rental apps don’t offer this kind of respite, and neither do bland corporate hotel chains. The hotel bar maintains a sense of cultural urgency and undeniable conviviality in today’s world, and the time is now for a re-embrace of hotels as tangible hubs of cultural significance. The glories and grandeurs of the hotel bar experience are here to light the way.

There’s something for everyone on the L.A. hotel bar scene, with options stretching across the area. Some of these rooms have drawn Angelenos for a hundred years or more; others do a damn good job of providing a landing pad for folks from out of town. Far more than just a place to stay, something compelling and quintessential about Los Angeles itself is being expressed in these hotel barrooms, each with its own perspective and history. Whether you’re new to it all or rediscovering these pleasures, the hotel bar has something to offer for everyone.