Advertisement

20% off ocean-front rooms at Grace Bay resort on Turks & Caicos

By Mary Forgione
Sep 06, 2018 | 6:10 AM
20% off ocean-front rooms at Grace Bay resort on Turks & Caicos
The Bianca Sands at Grace Bay resort features ocean-front suites that are on sale through Dec. 15. (Bianca Sands at Grace Bay)

TripAdvisor travelers give Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos rave reviews and selected it as best beach in the world in 2018. Now one resort gives you a front-row seat to this Caribbean paradise and 20% off room prices this fall.

The deal: Bianca Sands on Grace Bay, part of the Regent Grand in Providenciales, discounts the best available room price and throws in free breakfast. You must stay at least three nights, and a three-night deposit is required when you make a reservation.

Advertisement

When: The discount is good through Dec. 15.

Bianca Sands at Grace Bay is part of the Regent Grand resort in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos.
Bianca Sands at Grace Bay is part of the Regent Grand resort in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. (Bianca Sands at Grace Bay)

Tested: The deal in the resort’s cheapest room (a studio, about 400 square feet) costs $1,078 instead of $1,347 for a three-night stay starting Oct. 1. The better deal is the one-bedroom ocean-front suite, which comes with dining and living room areas and a terrace overlooking the beach, costs $1,486 for three nights, instead of $1,857, for the same dates.

Info: Bianca Sands on Grace Bay, part of The Regent Grand, (877) 380-5750

ALSO

Wow Air to fly between L.A. and India starting at $199. Just watch out for those extra fees

Long Beach Airport soon will have a whole new look. Take a peek

Free walking and cycling tours of Washington, D.C., during WalkingTown festival

Advertisement
Advertisement