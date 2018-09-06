20% off ocean-front rooms at Grace Bay resort on Turks & Caicos

Tested: The deal in the resort’s cheapest room (a studio, about 400 square feet) costs $1,078 instead of $1,347 for a three-night stay starting Oct. 1. The better deal is the one-bedroom ocean-front suite, which comes with dining and living room areas and a terrace overlooking the beach, costs $1,486 for three nights, instead of $1,857, for the same dates.