20% off ocean-front rooms at Grace Bay resort on Turks & Caicos

TripAdvisor travelers give Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos rave reviews and selected it as best beach in the world in 2018. Now one resort gives you a front-row seat to this Caribbean paradise and 20% off room prices this fall.
The deal: Bianca Sands on Grace Bay, part of the Regent Grand in Providenciales, discounts the best available room price and throws in free breakfast. You must stay at least three nights, and a three-night deposit is required when you make a reservation.
When: The discount is good through Dec. 15.
Tested: The deal in the resort’s cheapest room (a studio, about 400 square feet) costs $1,078 instead of $1,347 for a three-night stay starting Oct. 1. The better deal is the one-bedroom ocean-front suite, which comes with dining and living room areas and a terrace overlooking the beach, costs $1,486 for three nights, instead of $1,857, for the same dates.
Info: Bianca Sands on Grace Bay, part of The Regent Grand, (877) 380-5750
