Tour Italian region rich in culture and food

If you’re a foodie, car fanatic or music lover, get acquainted with Emilia Romagna, a region known for its medieval cities, rich gastronomy, beautiful Ferraris and seaside resorts. This nine-day cultural and culinary tour includes the restaurants of Bologna, the dairy farms of Parma and the artisan studios of Cremona. Other highlights include a look at the Ferrari Factory and Museum and a visit to the home of composer Giuseppe Verdi. Travelers will sample iconic foods in cities of origin and participate in the production processes.