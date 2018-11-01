Escapes: Why the spirit of Ireland is both hellacious and hilarious

If there were a contest for the oldest bar in California, Pozo Saloon would have to be in the Top 10. It’s so old that it was part of the mail route for the Pony Express. And that’s just one of the discoveries of Santa Margarita, about 10 miles northeast of San Luis Obispo and just off the 101. Writer Sherry Shahan has been a fan for years, and in a recent Weekend Escape, she writes that this half-square-mile area has enough to see and do — including wine tasting — to bring her and you back again and again.