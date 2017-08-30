Deadline nears for summer vacation photos and videos

The clock is ticking, travelers. You’ve almost reached the deadline for submitting your photos from your 2017 summer vacation.

You need not be a professional to submit photos. In fact, we ask that professionals not submit their work because this issue is just for your work. Could be just a lucky shot, or it could be you rose before the sun to set up to capture something amazing and memorable.

Whatever the case, we hope you’ll share your photos (and this year, videos too), but the deadline is fast approaching.

We need to receive your work by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4.

You can find details and instructions on how to submit at this post.

As you pack up the car for one last blast before summer has passed, don’t forget the camera. It’s your key to seeing your work in print or online.

