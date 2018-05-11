Advertisement

Go wine tasting in Oregon and Washington state — from a riverboat

By
May 11, 2018 | 6:15 AM
See vineyards, wineries and classic Pacific Northwest scenery on an Uncruise Adventures fall tour. (Richard Duval)

Take a Columbia River cruise that makes a splash this fall with visits to Oregon and Washington wineries.

The weeklong Uncruise Adventures tours will sail round trip from Portland, Ore., and include winery tours and tastings in Columbia Gorge and Red Mountain, Wash., and the Columbia Valley and Willamette Valley, Ore.

The riverboat tour will also give passengers a chance to see Multnomah Falls, Ore., and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Dates: Departures Oct. 20 and 27; Nov. 10 and 17. Availability may be limited.

Prices: From $3,745 per person, double occupancy; single rates from $5,045. Includes accommodations, on-board meals and beverage, activities, excursions and transfers. Port taxes and fees not included.

Info: Uncruise Adventures, (888) 862-8881

