Sample food and culture of the country of Georgia

By
Jun 07, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Travelers can sample natural wines made by monks at the Alaverdi Monastery in Georgia. (Mir Corp.)

Meet artisans, monks, chefs and winemakers on a 12-day tour of Georgia — the country, not the state. The trip begins in Tbilisi, the capital, with a Georgian feast, then ventures through fields and villages to Kutaisi and a visit to the Gelati Monastery, known for its frescoes and mosaics.

Other highlights include experiencing Imeretian and Megrelian cuisine; tasting handmade cheeses and chocolates at tiny Phoka Nunnery; touring Vardzia’s cave monastery, once home to 2,000 monks; and taking a walking tour of Pheasant’s Tears Winery.

Group size limited to 16.

Dates: Oct. 3-14

Price: From $5,095 per person, double occupancy; $995 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, ground transportation, sightseeing and cultural experiences. International airfare not included.

Info: Mir Corp., (800) 424-7289

