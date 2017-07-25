Ever see a camel kiss? Now you can on a tour to India

Explore the monuments and markets of Old and New Delhi, the Taj Mahal in Agra, and the palaces and bazaars of the “pink city” of Jaipur on a 14-day tour of India offered by World Spree.

Highlights include two game drives in Ranthambore National Park in search of the royal Bengal tiger and the Pushkar camel fair, which is part tribal gathering, part livestock market and part carnival.

Dates: Oct. 22 and Oct. 27

Price: From $2,049 (Oct. 27 departure) or $2,099 (Oct. 22 departure) per person, double occupancy; single supplement from $599.

Includes round-trip airfare on Air China, all accommodations, including a tented village just outside Pushkar, daily breakfast buffets and 12 other meals, all in-country transportation, sightseeing and entrance fees, and game drives.

Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656

ALSO

Heading to San Diego this summer? Here are 10 breweries where you can quench your thirst

Tired of waiting in long lines on the ship? How to skip them and enjoy the cruise

Sure, 'Hamilton's' coming to L.A. Maybe a visit to his Caribbean hometown is in order too