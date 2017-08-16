See Machu Picchu and other highlights of Peru for $899

Enjoy the highlights of Peru on a seven-day small-group tour offered by JourneYou.

The excursion begins with an overnight stay in Lima and a city tour, followed by a flight to Cuzco.

Participants will spend the night in Urubamba and tour the Sacred Valley of the Incas, including a visit to the fortress and town of Ollantaytambo.

At Machu Picchu, reached by train and bus, the itinerary includes a guided tour, lunch at a local restaurant and an opportunity to explore on your own.

On the return, participants will have a free day to spend in Cuzco, with an optional city tour.

Dates: Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Dec. 9. Availability may be limited.

Price: From $899 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, ground excursions, food and beverages per the itinerary, flights within Peru and the train to Machu Picchu. International airfare not included.

Info: JourneYou, (800) 690-4801

