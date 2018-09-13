Escapes: An unusual way to get enjoy fresh seafood, an unexpected place to find world-class wines

What if your destination has such good public transportation that you won’t be renting a car? Hooray for that. Except for this one thing: If you don’t want to lug a car seat with you, how do you get your car-seat-age kid to the airport? With many thanks to supermom Shelly Rivoli of Family Travel 411 for her help on this On the Spot column, which also has some tips for luggage storage near the airport (and it doesn’t even have to be a car seat you’re storing).