Escapes Las Vegas: Hotel comings and goings, plus some major show news

Plastics may have been the advice in the move “The Graduate,” but they have become the enemy of the environment when it comes to their use in drinks. Several Vegas hotel properties are beginning to put an end to their use in drinks, including Caesars resorts (think Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s, Harrah’s and, of course, Caesars Palace). But some drinks just won’t stand up to a paper straw so read about some of the options to ensure you can drink deeply of the contents of your cup.