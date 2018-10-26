Vegas, how ya doin'? 'Friends' musical finds a home at the D hotel-casino

Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel and the rest of the “Friends” TV show cast are about to hit the Las Vegas stage. No, you won’t see Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow or Courteney Cox when “Friends! The Musical Parody” opens at the D hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.
The musical, still playing off-Broadway in New York City, pokes fun at the six twentysomethings and their Manhattan lives. It has found a second home in Vegas, where it will wax nostalgic with memories from the hit TV series that ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
The score includes songs such as “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” “I Am Marcel the Monkey” and “How You Doin’,” a send-up of character Joey Tribbiani’s famous catchphrase.
The action takes place in two familiar settings from the TV show: the fictional Central Perk coffee shop and a high-rise apartment.
The musical will be staged Wednesdays through Mondays at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $59 to $89, plus taxes and fees.
“Friends!” is the seventh parody created by comedy writers Bob and Tobly McSmith, who’ve also done send-ups of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Saved by the Bell.” It is directed by Paul Stancato.
Info: “Friends! The Musical Parody,” the D, 301 Fremont St., Las Vegas
