From the Archives: Kenny Washington buys Rams ticket

Kenny Washington played in the Los Angeles Rams’ backfield before his retirement in 1948. The Aug. 26, 1949, National Football League preseason game against the Washington Redskins was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

The Redskins won 34-28 with 64,000 in attendance at Memorial Coliseum.

Baseball great Jackie Robinson and Washington played together on the 1939 UCLA football team. Washington played with the Rams from 1946 through 1948.

This photo appeared in the July 26, 1949, Los Angeles Times.

