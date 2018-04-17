From the Archives: Murder suspect caught wearing a hat, not hiding behind it

In May 1955, Scott's wife, Evelyn Throsby Scott, went missing. In March 1956, Evelyn's brother Raymond Throsby filed a police report on her disappearance. On April 25, 1956, Scott was taken into custody outside a grand jury room after refusing to testify about his wife's disappearance. Lt. Arthur G. Hertel escorted Scott, who was booked into the West Los Angeles Police Station on suspicion of grand theft. He was accused of looting his wife's bank accounts.