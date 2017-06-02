From the Archives: Summer uniforms for transit workers

This photo accompanied the following short story in the June, 16, 1953, Los Angeles Times:

Downtown traffic loaders for the Los Angeles Transit Lines made a change in more ways than one–they blossomed out in new summer uniforms.

With the weather looking fare and warmer, the LATL men who help passengers at busy downtown stops, transferred from heavy woolen trousers and caps to lightweight twill pants and – like guides in the cement jungle of the city–tropical sun helmets. The new uniforms, all in gray, also include poplin shirts, black neckties and lightweight Eisenhower jackets.

This the first summer that the 30-odd traffic loaders, who stand all day on sun-drenched loading platforms or sidewalks have changed uniforms for the summer months.

