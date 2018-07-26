Cricket legend Imran Khan claims election victory in Pakistan as opponents cry foul

Khan, who entered politics in 1996 after leading Pakistan’s cricket team to its only title in the quadrennial World Cup, echoed the populist messages he had sounded on the campaign trail. In a country reeling from a fiscal crisis and weakening currency, he pledged to alleviate poverty, strengthen accountability for corruption, reduce government expenses and use the prime minister’s house as an educational institution — saying he would be “embarrassed” to live in the palatial residence.