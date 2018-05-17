Longtime Palestinian official speaks on protests, violence, Israel and seeking peace without U.S. help

We have not seen any documents, no. Mr. Abbas said we didn't need to wait to see it, it has been given to us bit by bit through Trump's actions. He's calling Jerusalem 'the unified capital of the state of Israel,' he's moved his embassy, he cut off contributions to [the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East], he tweeted that he was 'taking Jerusalem and the refugees off the negotiating table.' Then he stopped calling the territory occupied. All of this tells us what his plan is.