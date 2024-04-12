Letters to the Editor: Israel won’t get peace with Benjamin Netanyahu in office

To the editor: Hopes for ending the war between Israel and Hamas anytime soon seem as slim as its underlying issues are complicated. (“Netanyahu’s government is to blame for rift in historic Israel-U.S. alliance,” editorial, April 9)

But it’s become ever more clear that the surest way to peace hinges on a key prerequisite: removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

The Israeli hostages’ plight continually evokes painful memories of how Netanyahu’s administration failed to anticipate and repel Hamas militants’ barbaric Oct. 7 attack that claimed nearly 1,200 lives.

Hence Netanyahu views any resolution short of total annihilation of Hamas to be an existential threat to his political life, especially where he risks conviction of corruption charges in his long-pending criminal trial.

That’s why Netanyahu brushes off how his military’s pursuit of Hamas militants has killed more than 30,000 Palestinian civilians, mostly women and children — and constitutes an ever clearer violation of international law.

Biden must contend with a daunting truth that he dares not speak: The sooner Netanyahu leaves office, the sooner peace can be brokered.

Edgar M. Martinez, Orcutt, Calif.

..

To the editor: I agree that conditions should be placed on aid to Israel. But I’m not sure those conditions should be related to the Gaza war.

Israel’s security depends on its ability to wage war against Hamas. How it should balance prosecuting this war and protecting civilians has been the matter of much debate, and there are no easy answers.

However, what is not up for debate, and what matters more in the long term, is Israel’s refusal to support a Palestinian state and the continued expansion of illegal settlements. On this, Israel’s position is inexcusable and indefensible.

It should be a no brainer to at the very least condition aid on Israel’s policy shift on these positions.

Alan Osprey, Laguna Beach