U.N. official warns that famine in northern Gaza is already ‘full-blown’

A man and woman stand in a factory and point.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power talks with Mana operations director Harry Broughton during a tour of its factory in Fitzgerald, Ga., that produces emergency nutritional aid for starving children, on Friday.
(Russ Bynum / Associated Press)
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Russ Bynum
WASHINGTON — 

A top U.N. official has warned that hard-hit northern Gaza was now in “full-blown famine” after more than six months of war between Israel and Hamas and severe Israeli restrictions on food deliveries to the Palestinian territory.

Cindy McCain, the American director of the U.N. World Food Program, became the most prominent international official so far to declare that trapped civilians in the most cut-off part of Gaza had gone over the brink into famine.

“It’s horror,” McCain told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an interview to air Sunday. “There is famine — full-blown famine — in the north, and it’s moving its way south.”

She said a cease-fire and a greatly increased flow of aid through land and sea routes was essential to confronting the growing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which controls entrance into Gaza and says it is beginning to allow in more food and other humanitarian aid through land crossings.

The panel that serves as the internationally recognized monitor for food crises said earlier this year that northern Gaza was on the brink of famine and likely to experience it this month. The next update will not come before this summer.

At a factory in rural Georgia on Friday, USAID Administrator Samantha Power pointed to the food crises in Gaza and other parts of the world as she announced a $200-million investment aimed at increasing production of emergency nutritional paste for starving children younger than 5.

Power spoke to factory workers, peanut farmers and local dignitaries sitting among pallets of the paste at the Mana nonprofit in Fitzgerald. It is one of two factories in the U.S. that produces the nutritional food, which is used in clinical settings and made from ground peanuts, powdered milk, sugar and oil, ready to eat in plastic pouches resembling large ketchup packets.

“This effort, this vision meets the moment,” Power said. “And it could not be more timely, more necessary or more important.”

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombardment and ground attacks, according to Gaza’s local health officials. The war has caused widespread destruction in Gaza and plunged the territory into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The war erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, abducting about 250 people and killing around 1,200. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

USAID is coordinating with the World Food Program and other humanitarian partners and governments on security and distribution for a floating pier the United States is building to receive aid through a U.S.-backed sea route. President Biden, under pressure to do more to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the U.S. provides military support for Israel, announced the project in early March.

But aid coming through the sea route, once it’s operational, still will serve only a fraction — half a million people — of those who need help in Gaza. Aid organizations including USAID stress that getting more aid through border crossings is essential to staving off famine.

At the factory, Power said the U.N. has called for 400 metric tons of the nutritional paste “in light of the severe hunger that is pervading across Gaza right now, and the severe, acute humanitarian crisis.” USAID expects to provide a quarter of that, she said.

Globally, she said at the Georgia factory, the treatment made there “will save untold lives, millions of lives.”

Bynum reported from Fitzgerald, Ga. Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.

