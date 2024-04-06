Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Netanyahu owes the U.S. better answers about Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden in front of Israeli and American flags
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2016 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
(Michel Euler / Associated Press)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

We as Americans should be asking hard questions about Benjamin Netanyahu. Does the prime minister have a vision to end Israel’s war in Gaza that doesn’t include us subsidizing indefinite occupation? Is he capable of the kind of diplomacy that’s necessary for peace?

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

His history with four U.S. presidents is instructive.

In 2007, President George W. Bush authorized $30 billion in military aid for Israel, which was allocated over 10 years. In 2016, President Obama approved $38 billion. President Trump signed a historic aid package. Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the U.S. has approved more than 100 military deals with Israel. President Biden is currently asking Congress to approve the sale of $18 billion more in fighter jets.

An International Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel on November 25, 2023. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: When it comes to Gaza, the U.S. has decided whose suffering counts more

President Biden marked the 100th day in captivity for hostages of Hamas without mentioning the 24,000 Palestinians killed by Israel in that time.

Jan. 17, 2024

Tens of billions in weapons and munitions, feeding a bloody conflict that has escalated to claim tens of thousands of lives. Consistent support from four U.S. presidents representing the two major political parties. And all of this under the eye of Netanyahu, whose rise to power in the Israeli government was sandwiched between the withdrawal of Jewish settlers from Gaza in 2005 and the election of Hamas in 2006.

Advertisement

As leader of the opposition and as prime minister, Netanyahu has been fighting the same enemy for 20 years. To not question his effectiveness and his agenda would be irresponsible, considering the arsenal the U.S. has put into his hands.

RAFAH, GAZA - FEBRUARY 09: Palestinians children wait in line to receive food prepared by volunteers for Palestinian families ,displaced to Southern Gaza due to Israeli attacks, between rubbles of destroyed buildings in Rafah, Gaza on February 09, 2024. In the Gaza, where Israeli attacks persist, Palestinians are grappling with food shortages. The city of Rafah, which has become a refuge for tens of thousands displaced due to the Israeli attacks, is facing increasing challenges in sourcing food. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Opinion

Opinion: I’m an American doctor who went to Gaza. What I saw wasn’t war — it was annihilation

As a surgeon, I volunteered at a Gaza hospital. The conditions were unthinkable. With a ground offensive in Rafah, people have nowhere to go.

Feb. 16, 2024

Assuming Congress approves the sale of the fighter planes, the delivery date would be 2029. The president we have by then will not be Biden or Trump, but she or he will inherit what comes from Biden’s and Trump’s decisions. And once in power, that new president will be complicit in what Israel’s prime minister does with those fighter jets as well as any other weapons the U.S. has allowed.

Criticizing Netanyahu should not be conflated with antisemitism. To oppose Netanyahu now is to oppose the hunger crisis and the threat of disease in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Israelis filled the streets this week to protest their prime minister’s leadership.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- MARCH 2, 2024: Police officers push back protesters blocking the road and try to clear congested traffic on main roads during an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Protests against the Netanyahu government took place across Israel, calling for early elections, and for the immediate return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Opinion

Opinion: Israel’s ‘sharp power’ manipulation threatens democratic allies

Israel’s foreign policy is not always typical of a “sister democracy,” including covert actions that could undermine the country’s strategic alliances in the U.S. and Europe.

April 4, 2024

His troubles didn’t begin with the Oct. 7 attack, though: Tens of thousands were also protesting Netanyahu’s government a year ago, objecting to erosion of democracy. Criticizing the prime minister is about more than 2024. His problems are not parallel to the 100,000 primary voters in Michigan who expressed their frustrations with the Biden administration in March by voting “uncommitted.”

Israelis have even more cause for anger now than a year ago or in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7. In 2018, we now know, Netanyahu was told exactly how Hamas was building wealth, and neither he nor Trump’s administration acted on the information. The New York Times reported in November that Netanyahu’s government had the plans for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack more than a year before it happened and also did not act on that information. According to the newspaper, three months before the attack an analyst literally told authorities “Hamas had conducted an intense, daylong training exercise that appeared similar to what was outlined in the blueprint.”

Netanyahu’s government did not take the threat seriously. As a result, a simmering conflict has erupted into a brutal war.

Advertisement

And now the U.S. is prepared to make a deal that would deliver fighter jets five years from now, which tells us everything we need to know about prospects for peace.

The U.S. is not acting like a superpower by simply supplying weapons to keep our ally’s war going. A superpower leads. The greatest nation not only should distinguish right from wrong but also should have the fortitude to hold our closest allies accountable when they lose their way.

And Netanyahu is losing more than his way. He’s losing the moral high ground.

Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas, but no one ever has the right to bomb and starve civilians. If the goal is truly peace, then checking our moral compass for guidance should be viewed as a benefit, not a betrayal.

@LZGranderson

More to Read

OpinionWorld & NationOp-EdIsrael-Hamas
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement