Russia warns U.S. after downing of Syrian jet, calling it act of aggression

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday that it was withdrawing from a Syrian airspace agreement with the United States in retaliation for the U.S. downing of a Syrian jet, and would begin considering any U.S.-led coalition planes flying west of the Euphrates River as targets.

Moscow, the closest ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, called the downing of the Syrian jet on Sunday “military aggression.”

"The shooting down of a Syrian Air Force jet in Syria’s airspace is a cynical violation of Syria’s sovereignty,” the ministry said in a statement. “The U.S.’ repeated combat operations under the guise of ‘combating terrorism’ against the legitimate armed forces of a U.N. member-state are a flagrant violation of international law, in addition to being actual military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic."

The U.S.-led coalition said it shot down the Syrian SU-22, a Russian-made fighter-bomber jet, late on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Combined Joint Task force said it downed the Syrian government plane after it bombed fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. The SDF is a multiethnic alliance made up of Kurds and Syrian Arab groups. The U.S. has supported the group in its fight against the Islamic State.

SDF is also fighting against Assad’s government, which Russia has continued to support throughout Syria’s six-year civil war.

The Syrian army said in a statement that the SU-22 crashed, and its pilot likely is missing in Islamic State-held territories of Syria.

Russia said the Syrian plane was supporting Syrian government units advancing on Islamic State fighters when it was hit. Moscow called for U.S. officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the plane’s downing.

This is the second time Russia has said it would cancel the airspace agreement with the U.S. In April, Russia said it was disconnecting what has been called the “de-conflicting memorandum” after President Trump ordered an airstrike on a Syrian airbase in response to accusations that Assad used sarin gas against civilians in Syria. The White House said it had targeted an airbase believed to have been used by the Assad government to launch the attack.

At the time, Moscow called the U.S. airstrike a violation of international law and an “act of aggression against a sovereign nation.”

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United State to coordinate with all forces “on the ground” in Syria.

“De-escalation zones are a possible form of moving forward together,” Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with foreign ministers from the BRICS countries (a coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), according to the ministry’s transcript of the meeting. “We urge everyone to avoid acting unilaterally, to respect the sovereignty of Syria.”

The agreement was created between the Pentagon and the Russian Defense Ministry in October 2015, just weeks after Russia’s first involvement in the Syrian war. The agreement created a 24-hour communication line between the two military coalitions intended to help both countries’ military avoid collisions or accidents during bombing campaigns in Syria against the Islamic State.

The move comes just days after Russia’s defense ministry said that it was trying to verify reports that one of its airstrikes had killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi and as many as 330 high-level Islamic State officers and fighters in late May. There have been numerous reports of Baghdadi’s death in the past, all unproven.

