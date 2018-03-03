Not screening in Mexico: Its own new golden age of film

Take the powerful but subdued documentary "Devil's Freedom" by Everardo González, which features painful testimonies by both victims and perpetrators of Mexico's violence. The twist is that all of those interviewed are wearing masks, giving an eerie sense that anyone in the country might be capable of being victimized or victimizing. Huezo's 2016 film "Tempestad" employs a similar technique. While it's focused on two women's encounters with human trafficking, the camera lingers on scenes of the Mexican countryside and close-ups of random Mexican faces instead of showing actual violence.