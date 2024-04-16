Venezuela closes its embassy in Ecuador to protest raid on Mexico’s embassy there
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday ordered the closure of his country’s embassy and consulates in Ecuador in solidarity with Mexico in its protest over a raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican Embassy in Quito.
Maduro made his announcement during a meeting of the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.
Ecuadorian authorities raided the Mexican diplomatic outpost April 5 on the orders of Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa to arrest the country’s former vice president, Jorge Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive who was seeking asylum in Mexico.
Mexico breaks ties with Ecuador after police storm its embassy in Quito to arrest politician
A former Ecuadorean vice president is arrested after a raid at the Mexican Embassy in the South American country. Mexico breaks off diplomatic relations.
The extraordinarily unusual use of force drew immediate condemnation from governments around the world.
Noboa has said he authorized the raid “to protect national security.” Ecuador argued that Glas was targeted because of criminal convictions and not for political reasons, and that therefore Mexico should not have been considering asylum for him.
Mexico has expressed its outrage over the raid, and filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands asking that the United Nations suspend Ecuador until it apologizes for the breach and agrees to reparations.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.