Japanese incarceration: In the Feb. 19 California section, an article about preserving memories of the Japanese incarceration and another article about Japanese from Latin America said that more than 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry were forced into concentration camps. That number includes Japanese Americans and citizens of Japan residing in the United States.

