Armand Hammer building: In the Sept. 5 Calendar section, an article on the “House of Hammer” documentary stated that Armand Hammer’s name could be found on a building at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. That building has been demolished.

India protest: In the Sept. 6 California section, an article and photo caption about conflicts in the Indian American community said that members of the Coalition for Democracy and Secularism in India organized a protest at an Indian Independence Day event in Anaheim. The coalition has organized similar protests but did not organize the Anaheim one.

