Shani O. Hilton — Deputy Managing Editor

Shani O. Hilton joined the Los Angeles Times as deputy managing editor in June 2019.
Previously, she was at BuzzFeed News in New York City for six years, where she worked as vice president of news and programming, executive editor and deputy editor-in-chief. She oversaw the company’s news show programming and led efforts to diversify BuzzFeed News revenue through shows with a focus on live video, including “AM to DM” on Twitter and the documentary series “Follow This” on Netflix.
Hilton’s role also included structuring the news team, running special projects and managing a U.S. news staff of more than 200 award-winning journalists. She worked as an editor and oversaw tech, politics, national, entertainment and business coverage.
Prior to working at BuzzFeed News, Hilton was an editor and reporter at outlets including NBC Washington, Washington City Paper and the Center for American Progress. She grew up in Fontana and Stockton and studied journalism at Howard University in Washington, D.C.