Los Angeles Times to Present NUHW Governor Candidate Forum on Sept. 29

The race to succeed Gavin Newsom kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum, two years prior to the 2026 gubernatorial election. Sponsored by the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) in partnership with the Los Angeles Times, the forum will feature top Democrats campaigning to become California’s next governor.

The event will feature four of the five announced Democratic candidates, including: State Sen. Toni Atkins, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former state Controller Betty Yee.

The Associated Press National Planning Editor Lisa Matthews will moderate the forum between gubernatorial candidates. Joining Matthews to ask questions will be L.A. Times California Politics Editor Laurel Rosenhall and POLITICO Senior Politics Reporter Melanie Mason.

The event will be streamed live on latimes.com and NUHW’s YouTube channel , as well as be simulcast in Spanish.