Ameera Butt joins the L.A. Times News Desk

This announcement was sent on behalf of Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino and acting News Desk Editor Lora Victorio.

We are delighted to announce that Ameera Butt has joined the News Desk as a multiplatform editor. Butt will work with the morning crew, helping with breaking news during peak hours. As a homepage editor, she’ll be laser-focused on writing compelling headlines and decks and coordinating news coverage, as well as organizing special projects.

Butt comes to us from KNX-AM (1070) Newsradio, where she increased page views by more than 1 million while working as the sole audience engagement editor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Daily Journal and Merced Sun-Star. In 2020, Butt and the KNX newsroom received the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in a large radio market. She also was part of the KNX team that won an L.A. Press Club Award for breaking news of the Saugus High School shooting in 2019.

A University of Texas at Austin graduate, Butt was born and raised in the Middle East. She is fluent in Urdu, Egyptian and Levantine Arabic dialects and proficient in Spanish. She started Monday.