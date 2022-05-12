Craig Nakano promoted to assistant managing editor, Matt Brennan to deputy editor in Entertainment and Arts

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida:

Craig Nakano has been promoted to assistant managing editor for Entertainment and Arts, reporting to Deputy Managing Editor Julia Turner.

In his new role, Nakano joins The Times masthead and will work closely with Turner to develop strategic plans for the further evolution of the newsroom’s culture coverage. He will be responsible for running its daily culture report and driving execution of new initiatives.

Nakano, who has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2000, ran arts coverage for five years, overseeing ambitious, sensitive journalism that attracted loyal readership and earned recognition from the Pulitzer board, the Online Journalism Assn. and others. He’s known for his unflappable demeanor, keen news judgment, crisp communication skills and for the environment of steady encouragement he fosters for the journalists with whom he works. In 2021, he was promoted to deputy editor of the culture team.

Previously, Nakano edited The Times’ Home coverage and was an editor for the Travel section. Before coming to the paper, he worked at the San Francisco Chronicle and at the Desert Sun in Palm Springs.

Matt Brennan has been promoted to deputy editor, Entertainment and Arts.

Brennan will work with Nakano, Deputy Editor Nate Jackson and an additional deputy to be hired to oversee the continued development of The Times’ culture coverage.

Brennan has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019, and worked before that at Paste Magazine and Indiewire. During his tenure, he has worked with the television team to publish ambitious and digitally savvy journalism and has grown the audience for that work through innovative publishing strategies, sharp framing and headline writing, and new products like the “Screen Gab” newsletter, “Binge Sesh” podcast, and new digital listings offerings for the big streaming services.

In 2021, Brennan was named senior editor for pop culture and continued to edit TV coverage while working on broader digital strategies for the section. The Times will be hiring a new television editor as Brennan takes on this role as a deputy editor.