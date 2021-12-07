Sign up for Screen Gab, a newsletter about the TV and movies everyone’s talking about

Those of us who cover entertainment for a living really only get asked two questions anymore — in meetings and at dinner parties, in texts from friends and on the phone with Mom: “Have you seen ____?” and “What should I watch?”

Newsletter The complete guide to home viewing Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Screen Gab is our attempt to answer those questions — and plenty more. We know there’s more content on more platforms vying for your attention than ever, and we want to be your one-stop guide to the pop culture everyone’s talking about, or should be.

Wondering what the heck is going on in “Loki”? Need to unpack the latest twist in “Mare of Easttown”? Craving a deep dive into a key scene from “In the Heights”? Trying to make sense of the latest “Bachelor” controversy? Then Screen Gab is for you.

Every Friday, we’ll bring you recommendations for the TV and streaming movies you can’t miss; expert analysis of the biggest news and trends in home viewing; exclusive interviews with the talent behind your favorite titles; and irreverent conversation about the shows, movies and moments we’re obsessing over. Think of it as a group chat with the biggest TV fiends and film buffs at The Times.