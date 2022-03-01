Binge Sesh podcast

The Los Angeles Times takes the companion podcast to the next level. Hear the real-life stories behind the most-talked-about TV shows of the moment, on and off the set. Each season, we go deep on one TV series, digging into the history, culture, politics and people lighting up the small screen, and answer your burning questions, from “How did they do that?” to “Did that really happen?”

This season, co-hosts Matt Brennan and Kareem Maddox pull back the curtain on HBO’s “Winning Time” series about the 1980s L.A. Lakers, one of sports’ most unforgettable dynasties. Every week, we bring you stories from the locker room, the soundstage and The Times archives as we explore how the “Showtime” era transformed the NBA — and American culture.

The series begins March 6, with a new episode each Sunday night.

