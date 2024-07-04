Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A. Names New CMO

Dan Sampson Joins as New Chief Marketing Officer

ANSA Productions, owner and operator of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A., has announced a key addition to its executive leadership team. Dan Sampson has joined the organization as its new chief marketing officer. With 25 years of marketing and communications experience, Sampson has held senior roles at blue chip organizations, including the New York Stock Exchange and Marriott International, and most recently served as chief marketing and communications officer for publicly traded fleet technology company Rubicon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our growing team,” said Lisa Kaz, owner and chief executive officer of ANSA Productions. “As our show continues to evolve and expand, we are investing in talent that can help us craft unique and exciting experiences for exhibitors and attendees alike. Dan is a crucial addition to the team, and we wish him every success in his new role.”

Sampson brings a wealth of experience in consumer, business-to-business and business-to-government marketing and communications, including a track record of success in producing large-scale events and conferences. He will oversee all marketing, public relations, communications and media operations for both the L.A. Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A.

“Dan possesses marketing and communications experience at the highest level, and he will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth goals,” said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the L.A. Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A. “We are excited to have him on board to help us take both our show and our organization to the next level.”

“I am extremely happy to join the world-class team behind the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A. at such an exciting time in the show’s history,” said Sampson. “This is an iconic, globally admired organization operating in the heart of the automotive capital of the world, and there is no limit to what this team can achieve.”

AutoMobility L.A. will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and the L.A. Auto Show will open to the public from Friday, November 22, through Sunday, December 1, 2024.