Transportation

Velocity EV, initially launched in 2023 as a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, has officially rebranded as RIZON USA – Authorized U.S. Distributor of the RIZON Brand.
Sept. 12, 2024
The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a 37% increase over the previous year.
Aug. 29, 2024
Long Beach Economic Partnership and World Trade Center Long Beach Sponsor 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) and World Trade Center Long Beach (WTCLB) just sponsored the 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit for its first-ever appearance outside of USC’s campus.
Aug. 29, 2024
Redondo Beach-based Impulse Space has been selected by SpaceWERX, sponsored by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Space Safari Office, for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award with the value of $60 million between government funds, matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds and private funds.
Aug. 28, 2024
Cabot Properties acquired Almeria Logistics Center in Fontana for $76.8 million, or $ 325 per square foot, in a deal announced on August 15.
Aug. 22, 2024
Vance Street Capital Forms Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings and Announces Acquisition of Aviation Products Systems
Vance Street Capital LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has announced the rebranding of its collective group of general aviation and business aviation brands to Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings LLC (VS Aviation) as well as its latest acquisition of Aviation Products Systems, Inc.
Aug. 21, 2024
Los Angeles-based GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has announced it will deliver five Type D BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses to two school districts in California.
Aug. 21, 2024
Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded another record month for passenger volume in July as 14.4% more travelers moved through its terminals compared with the same month last year, officials announced.
Aug. 21, 2024
For Relativity Space Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ellis, the secret to making a really good rocket is to speed up the time from designing the hardware to getting real test data that is used to improve and iterate.
July 28, 2024
El Segundo-headquartered Zeem Solutions, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet management services, has announced record year-to-date (YTD) energy deployment for electric fleets at its LAX Depot.
July 17, 2024