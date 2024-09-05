Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., recently announced the appointment of nine seasoned leaders to its leadership team, effective immediately.
Sept. 5, 2024
Independent full-service agency Quigley-Simpson has announced that Ron Ceballos has joined the agency as EVP, executive creative director.
Aug. 29, 2024
As the commercial real estate landscape becomes more expansive, diverse and ever-changing, companies like the newly established SoCal Premier Property Management (SoCal PPM) play a vital role in the growth and development of marginalized communities.
Aug. 28, 2024
City of Hope Orange County Appoints Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Medical Director, Colorectal Surgery
City of Hope Orange County, part of one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that world-renowned colorectal surgeon Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the organization as clinical professor of surgery, executive medical director of colorectal surgery and vice chair of clinical network affairs for the Department of Surgery.
Aug. 22, 2024
Leading, independent, full-service agency Quigley-Simpson has announced two promotions in its creative department.
July 31, 2024
Lido Advisors, LLC, a leading wealth advisory firm for high-net-worth individuals with over $20 billion RAUM as of June 30, 2024, has announced that Henry Hagenbuch has joined the firm as senior managing director, head of mergers and acquisitions.
July 17, 2024
GHJ, a national advisory and accounting firm, has announced the appointment of David Sutton as its new Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice leader.
July 11, 2024
Los Angeles-based plaintiff-trial law firm McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP is expanding its presence in California with the opening of a third office in Oakland.
July 11, 2024
Dan Sampson joins as new chief marketing officer at ANSA Productions, owner and operator of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility L.A.
July 4, 2024
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Financial Services partners Troy Zander and Warren Biro to the firm’s San Diego and Los Angeles offices, respectively.
July 3, 2024