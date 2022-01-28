Orange County Banking and Finance: Trends. Updates. Visionaries.

(denphumi - stock.adobe.com)

TimesOC B2B Publishing is excited to announce the first annual OC Banking & Finance: Trends Updates, & Visionaries print and digital magazine. This stand-alone publication is set to publish on Sunday April 24, 2022, topping the Times OC. The magazine will spotlight professionals within the commercial banking, investment banking, asset/investment management, lending, private equity sectors as well as recognize professional service executives across the legal, accounting, and insurance sectors, who work alongside the banking and finance industries.

Readers will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration. The B2B publishing executive committee will highlight noteworthy senior-level executives for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Orange County. We invite organizations from the financial and professional service industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile 3 people from each company due limited space in the publication. All nominees must work in Orange County in order to meet the criteria.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.

Nominate Now

Submissions Close: February 4, 2022

Publication date: April 24, 2022

Please note the Times OC B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing staff prior to being published. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential. The content in this publication does not involve the editorial staff of the Times OC. Selections are made independently, without regard to whether or not an individual or company advertises with the Times OC.

