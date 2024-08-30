LATEST DEALS

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management announced the acquisition of lighting manufacturer Kichler Lighting from Masco Corp. for approximately $125 million.
Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management announced the acquisition of lighting manufacturer Kichler Lighting from Masco Corp. for approximately $125 million.
Los Angeles-based investment banking and advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc. announced a $180-million acquisition of Chicago-based Waller Helms Advisors on August 6.
Aug. 15, 2024
Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity has announced the acquisition of ASP Global, a leading strategic partner to the healthcare industry that develops, sources and distributes consumable medical products for healthcare providers and distributors.
Aug. 7, 2024
Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. agreed to acquire Endotronix Inc. on July 24.
Aug. 1, 2024
Long Beach-headquartered Molina Healthcare, Inc. has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ConnectiCare Holding Company, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of EmblemHealth, Inc.
Aug. 1, 2024
CBIZ, Inc., a leading national provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the non-attest business of Marcum, LLP, which will make CBIZ the seventh-largest accounting services provider in the U.S. with approximately $2.8 billion in annual revenue.
Aug. 1, 2024
California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire Yerba Buena Water Company’s water distribution system, which serves approximately 249 customer connections in unincorporated Ventura County.
July 31, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield has advised the sale of Marketplace del Rio, a 183,292-square-foot high-quality neighborhood shopping center anchored by a Stater Bros. market.
July 31, 2024
2024 C-Suite Trends, Updates and the CFO Forum and Leadership Awards Recap
Nearly half of CFOs will also explore new North American markets but are wary of inflation-driven cost increases.
July 28, 2024
Real estate private equity investment firm Primior agreed to be acquired by Grillit Inc. in a transaction valued at $30 million on July 22.
July 25, 2024
Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare Inc. agreed to acquire Connecticare Holding Co. Inc. for $350 million on July 23.
July 25, 2024
Warner Bros. Games has announced the acquisition of Player First Games, the developer of the recently launched MultiVersus free-to-play platform fighter videogame.
July 25, 2024
Workflow automation platform Rocketlane, based in Covina, has announced a $24-million Series B funding round as it expands the opportunity for professional services teams with AI capabilities.
July 24, 2024