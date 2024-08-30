Advertisement
Advertisement

LATEST DEALS
B2B Updates 9-5

Kingswood Capital Management Acquires Lighting Manufacturer Kichler Lighting

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management announced the acquisition of lighting manufacturer Kichler Lighting from Masco Corp. for approximately $125 million.

B2B Updates 8-30

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Agrees to Acquire 4G IoT technologies

Aug. 30, 2024
B2B Updates 8-29

Cerritos-based T. Hasegawa Co. Acquires Shares of Abelei Inc.

Aug. 29, 2024
B2B Updates 8-29

PTW America Inc. Acquires Ghostpunch Games for $13.15 Million

Aug. 29, 2024
B2B Updates 8-28

DigiCert to Acquire Vercara

Aug. 28, 2024
Consumer Attorneys Magazine Photos

Clio Announces $900-Million Investment Aimed at Transforming the Legal Experience for All

Aug. 25, 2024
B2B Updates 8-22

Investment Banker Bryant R. Riley to Take B. Riley Financial Private

Aug. 22, 2024
B2B Updates 8-21

Vance Street Capital Forms Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings and Announces Acquisition of Aviation Products Systems

Aug. 21, 2024
B2B Updates 8-15

ZipRecruiter Acquires London-Based Poplar Technologies, Parent Company of Breakroom

Aug. 15, 2024